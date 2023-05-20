LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The longest running amateur golf tournament in the Southeast, The Sherman Invitation returned to the Panama Country Club.

185 golfers competing in the 96th rendition of the tournament where golfers from all different levels compete.

There are two rounds each day with a morning and afternoon round. The invitational began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

“We’ve had guys that have been playing in this event for about 30 straight years, so it’s crazy to see all of them come back,” Tournament director Mike Riley said. “They started out when they were 30 and now they’re 70 and still playing in the tournament.”

The champion’s celebration will take place on Sunday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m.