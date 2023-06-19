PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Grand Slam World Series Baseball tournament is celebrating nineteen years in Panama City Beach.

The tournament is split up into four different sessions at Publix Sports Park and Frank Brown Park. The first week began on Monday, June 19 and the last week will end Sunday, July 30.

One of the returning teams includes the 14U Sandlot baseball team from Apalachicola, Florida.

“We’ve been playing this for a while,” Sandlot player Sadiq Jones said. “I’m just really excited to be back and hopefully we’re going to win it this year.”

The weather affected some of the events on Monday, June 19, but the tournament is working on adjusting the schedule for the rest of the week.