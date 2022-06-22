PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The annual C.H.A.M.P. Camp for youth football players is set to return this Friday at Bay High School’s Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The two-day camp is organized by Campbellton native and Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Anthony “Champ” Kelly.

Each summer, hundreds of young boys and girls ages 10-18 come to learn valuable football skills and life lessons from professional coaches and players.

Kelly said that every year this camp gives small-town athletes the inspiration to dream big.

“I’m from an extremely small town, I think our population of Campbellton is less than 500, but it’s a town of giants,” Kelly said. “To come back to the Northwest Florida region and show that these are the principals that helped me help others, and then to have these volunteers come out, you know, they’re not getting paid, to do it because they want to invest in people, invest in campers, that’s the most important thing, that’s why this isn’t a camp, this is a movement.”

C.H.A.M.P. is an acronym that stands for Character, Heart, Attitude, Motivation, and Pride.

There is no cap to the number of campers, and registration is free: Click to register.

The camp is set for Friday and Saturday and will begin at 8:00 a.m., which is earlier than originally planned, helping to cope with the heat advisories in the area.