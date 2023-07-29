SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — Current Bozeman boys and girls basketball players hit the court Saturday afternoon to battle former players in the annual alumni game.

The boys started off the action, with some alumni driving several hours to play in the treasured game. The young Bucks got the best of the former players, winning 61-59 in the nail biting finish.

The current teams would pick up the sweep, as the girls team knocked out the alumni in the second game of the day.

“The last time they got to play was when they played for us,” Bozeman boys head basketball coach Matt Granville said. “So to get to be apart of that competition. Real officials, real game setting I think the alumni that I treasure, it’s a lot of fun for them.”