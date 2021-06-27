Anglers return for final weigh-ins of the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic fishing tournament

MARAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin fishing tournament came to a close with the final weigh-ins taking place at the Baytowne Marina in San Destin Saturday evening.

Bringing in the largest blue marlin was angler, Clifton Mountain, from boat High Cotton. The prize fish an incredible 681 lbs.

Robert Burroughs, from the boat Quick Time, reeled in a ECBMC tournament record yellow fin tuna at 231.1 lbs.

Corky Thomas, from boat Bandito, caught the heaviest dolphin at 35.9 lbs.

David Durden, from boat Ramble On, had the biggest wahoo at 79.7 lbs.

The official results for the competition, and the award ceremony dividing the 1.9 million dollar purse at stake will take place at the Baytowne Marina on Sunday.