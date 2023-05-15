BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Despite a sub .500 record, the Holmes County baseball team is back in the Class 1A State Semifinals, and with a similar motivation as last season.

The defending state champions won their program’s first-ever state title last May, despite making the trip to Fort Myers without one of their top players, then junior Hayden Revels.

“Hayden’s been a good player for us, you know, for the last four years,” Holmes County Head Coach Jeromy Powell said. “And not having him go down to the state championships last year was tough on all of us.”

Instead of going south last spring, Revels was forced to travel north to Birmingham the week of the Final Four, receiving a potentially life-saving surgery to fix a blood clot.

One year later, Revels is the Blue Devils’ senior caption, leading in hits and RBIs, and a big reason they’re back in the state semifinals.

“Last year was a little bittersweet,” Revels said. “It’s one of those like I’m stoked that they won it for us and they got us down there and stuff. But, you know, it’s just one of them deals where I couldn’t be down and it sucked. And this year I just kind of try to give it my all so we can get back down there. And I got a great group of guys with me to do it with.”

Last year, The Blue Devils’ motto in Fort Myers was to play “For4,” with the No. 4 being Revels’ jersey number. Holmes County junior, Landon Lumpkin said even this season that motto has stuck.

“He’s a big difference on this team,” Lumpkin said. “He was part of it last year and then really didn’t get to see it through fully, but this year I feel like we kind of did it for him. I mean, he’s pushed us a long way.”

While considered underdogs last season, this year is on a whole new level for the Blue Devils. They enter the Final Four as the No. 4 seed and an 11-18 overall record.

Coach Powell said the improbable run is even more special that they get to make it with their senior captain who couldn’t experience the state title in person last year.

“It’s been one of the biggest pluses for me,” Powell said. “I was more proud that he gets the opportunity to go down there and do this after, you know, the adversity he dealt with last year. And Hayden getting an opportunity to go back down there, it’s big for everybody on the bus that all them kids was pulling to get him back down there.”

Despite their poor odds to repeat, Holmes County is the only team with players on their roster who have been to three consecutive Final Fours.

Revels said that they go down expecting to win.

“We’re going to handle ourselves well down there I feel like,” Revels said. “You know, we’ve been down there three years in a row, we know how to handle ourselves and it’s just going to be, like I said, it’s a business trip.”

Coach Powell said he is confident his seasoned bunch and their experience make them a dangerous bunch.

“I’ve been telling them all year, the last people they want to see in South Florida in 1A baseball is the Holmes County Blue Devils, and we’re back.”

The No.4 4 seed Blue Devils will face No. 1 Lafayette in the state semifinal on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. EST.