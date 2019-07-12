Amy Woodham named 2019 Betty Jo Graber award winner

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola’s Amy Woodham already has multiple accolades from her time with the Indians. Now, she can add one more to the list. Woodham was named the 2019 Betty Jo Graber Award winner as the female student-athlete of the year.

The Chipola pitcher finished up her JUCO career with a record of 37-2. She struck out 167 in 168 innings pitched and helped lead the team to a national championship win this year.

Woodham not only works hard on the field, but also in the classroom as she has maintained a 4.0 GPA in her two years at Chipola.

She will now continue her collegiate softball career at UAB as a Blazer.