American Outlaws Panama City draws big crowd for World Cup watch party

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Locals packed out the Beef O’Brady’s in Lynn Haven to cheer on the US Women’s national team to victory.

American Outlaws Panama City invited the community out to watch the game with them, just as they have done throughout the World Cup.

“It’s great to see them do what they do and be successful and bring attention to the women’s game,” said American Outlaws secretary, Chris Shortt.

Fans young and old were in attendance to watch the women win a fourth World Cup.

The United States beat the Netherlands in the final and Chris Wise, Outlaws treasurer and social media director, said beating the European Champions proves a lot.

“To beat a team that has already proven themselves across all the European stage… it gives us an idea of where we’re at,” said Wise.