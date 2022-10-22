PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Cornhole Organization is in their 18th season and their fifth year in Panama City Beach for their major and pro series event.

On Friday, the pros competed in “Frame Game” to qualify in a bracket of 16 for the pro series. On Saturday, athletes from all ages and skill levels competed in the Major series with singles and doubles tournaments.

“Well, this particular tournament, because we’ve been back for five years in a row, we see new faces, local faces, more faces and from Florida so they can come in and find out more about how they can get connected to groups that they play with and groups that literally become your family,” ACO announcer Michael Fin Walter said. “If you look around here and you see all the chairs and setups. It really is a family atmosphere where they come in and they come to see each other as much as they do.”