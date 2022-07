ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – After a historic 2021-2022 season, the Altha boys basketball team has sent another graduated senior to the collegiate level.

Everett “Rhett” Turner signed to NAIA basketball program Cumberland University on Monday.

Turner joins his teammate, Trace Mears, who signed with Cumberland at the beginning of July.

The Wildcats finished this past season 21-8 and reached the Class 1A Region Semifinals.