ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Nirvonna Brown, a senior guard on the Altha girls basketball team, reached the 1,000 career point mark against Blountstown Tuesday night.

The senior has played on the Wildcats varsity team since middle school and has averaged close to, or over double-digits scoring since she was a freshman.

Brown and the Wildcats will return to action Thursday, January 19, when they visit Poplar Springs.