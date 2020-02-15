Altha weightlifter Nikki Richards sets record at state meet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Altha weightlifter Nikki Richards placed first in the 119 weight class at the FHSAA Girls Weightlifting State Championship meet Friday.

Richards was able to get the win by breaking a state record for the total weight lifted in the 119 class. She lifted 370 pounds total from her bench and clean and jerk.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Richards said. “When my dad hugged me, because he’s very hard on me and stuff, it hit me then, but I’m proud of myself you know I think I worked really hard to get here but I don’t think I necessarily say I want to, I deserved it but everybody else, they probably did too but I think I did a pretty good job myself.”

Richards was also one of News 13’s Scholar Athlete’s of the Week this year.