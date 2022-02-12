PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Altha weightlifter Braeden Smith made school history by becoming the first Wildcat athlete ever to win two state titles at the FHSAA Girl’s Weightlifting State Championships Saturday.

In the 129 weight class, Smith lifted a total of 350 between bench and clean and jerk, 35 pounds more than the next highest lifter in that class.

Smith, a junior, hopes to return next year to try for a three-peat and said representing her hometown of Altha is a very big deal to her.

“I do come from a small town so we don’t usually do like big sports stuff like this,” Smith said. “And so it feels really cool being a girl weightlifter because that’s not really a popular sport, and so I feel like by doing this hopefully it will get more people into weightlifting and just show people what a cool sport it is.”