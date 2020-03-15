Altha host Blountstown baseball in final game before schools close

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB)– Altha played host to Blountstown on the baseball diamond Saturday night. The Tigers won 12-2, but it won’t be the final score community members remember about this game.

The rivals met on what would be the last night teams can play ahead of school closures. Calhoun County has closed schools for the next two weeks following a Department of Education recommendation regarding the coronavirus.

Spring sport athletes said it was important to attend the game to support their baseball teams.

“With a small town you know there’s not really a whole lot around so everybody is really tight knit and really all the sports we all come and support each other and it’s a lot to take away from us,” Blountstown softball player Megan McWaters said.

“It’s just really devastating and heart breaking that it’s had to come to this like it’s so unexpected how we found out and it’s heart breaking,” Altha softball player Summer Stone said.