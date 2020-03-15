Altha host Blountstown baseball in final game before schools close

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB)– Altha played host to Blountstown on the baseball diamond Saturday night. The Tigers won 12-2, but it won’t be the final score community members remember about this game.

The rivals met on what would be the last night teams can play ahead of school closures. Calhoun County has closed schools for the next two weeks following a Department of Education recommendation regarding the coronavirus.

Spring sport athletes said it was important to attend the game to support their baseball teams.

“With a small town you know there’s not really a whole lot around so everybody is really tight knit and really all the sports we all come and support each other and it’s a lot to take away from us,” Blountstown softball player Megan McWaters said.

“It’s just really devastating and heart breaking that it’s had to come to this like it’s so unexpected how we found out and it’s heart breaking,” Altha softball player Summer Stone said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.