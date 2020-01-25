Altha girls weightlifting team crowned district champs

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Altha girls weightlifting team placed first at the Class 1A District 3 meet on Friday. The Wildcats had a total of 59 points.

“The message is represent your school in a positive way lift hard but have fun,” Altha weightlifting coach Robbi Smith said.

Altha senior Nikki Richards had the highest total of all lifers with 340 in the 119 weight class.

Port St. Joe finished second with 36 points. Marianna was third, Wewahitchka was fourth, Blountstown came in fifth and Sneads took fifth.