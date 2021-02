(WMBB) – The Altha girls weighlifting team placed second at the 1A State Championships on Friday.

They were just five points behind Suwanee who finished in first.

Many of their weightlifters placed high on the day.

Mary Jane Davis finished first in the 154 weight class and Braden Smith had a first place finish in the 129 weight class.

Layla Goins was second in the 110 weight class.

Katie Layfield placed fifth in the 100 weight class and Ashleigh Silcox placed eighth in unlimited.