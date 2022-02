ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Altha boys basketball team earned revenge against district foe Bozeman with a 56-49 victory at home on Thursday.

The Wildcats improved to 18-6 on the season and will face Wewahitchka on the road on Friday.

The Bucks fall to 21-3 and will take on Vernon in the first round of districts on Tuesday, February 8.