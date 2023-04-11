WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Fresh off a Class 1A Region 1 Championship in the Olympic category, the Wewahitchka boys weightlifting team is throwing in all their chips for the state meet.

The Gators will be sending nine lifters to the FHSAA State Championship meet in Lakeland this weekend, eight of whom will be competing in Olympic and Traditional.

Wewahitchka has had at least one state champion on both the boys and girls weightlifting teams since Head Coach Bobby Johns took over the program in 2017.

Johns said his lifters would really like to carry on that reputation they’ve built that spread across the state.

“Our kids take a lot of pride in having a program that people around the state recognize,” Johns said. “And, you know, I had to give all that credit to our kids because they really buy into what we do. I mean, as coaches, we can give them the knowledge and we can design things and work them, but they have to buy into what we’re doing.”

The FHSAA State Championship meet will be held at the RF Funding Center Arena in Lakeland on Saturday, April 15, with weigh-ins beginning on Friday.