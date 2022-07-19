PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Mississippi State All-American second baseman, RJ Yeager, signed a free agent deal with the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday evening.

Yeager was named First-Team All-Sec and Third-Team All-American this spring, making him the only second baseman from the SEC to be selected for All-American honors.

The fifth-year senior transferred last summer to Mississippi State from Mercer, where he spent four years and was named a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award as one of the top shortstops in NCAA baseball.

Yeager was also one of five nominees listed as finalists for the Ferris Trophy award, which is presented to the Most Outstanding College Player in the state of Mississippi.

Yeager finished his one and only season with the Bulldogs with a team-leading .317 avg, 64 hits, 56 rbi, and 18 home runs.

Yeager said he will be heading to Jupiter, Florida this Friday to take a physical and then will be assigned to one of the Cardinals teams.