Adiktiv Elite’s Panama City teams show what they can do at USFA World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Adiktiv Elite teams from Panama City are competing in the USFA World Series this week.

The Adiktiv Elite 18U Gold team went 4-0 on Tuesday and vying to keep their undefeated status into Wednesday.

The team has gone up against teams from Missouri, Georgia, Indiana and Illnois and showed up to play in each of the matchups.

Adiktiv Elite coach David Hutchinson says it’s just such a blessing for the team to get out on the field and back to playing again.

“We try to get the girls from the Panhandle and South Georgia, South Alabama, that really want to strive to be the best and go play at the highest levels and play in college,” Hutchinson said. “That’s what we try and draw in and if you surround yourself with people who have the same mission, your probably gonna get to the same destination.”

He said it’s uncertain times right now and he’s giving his players one key piece of advice right now.

“Just be really flexible. You never know what’s gonna happen, especially with the showcase events and college exposure, it’s been a guessing game of whats gonna happen and whats gonna get pushed back into August and now it’s getting pushed back to September,” Hutchinson said. “So just kinda going with the flow and doing what you do and just keep playing the game you love, and good things will happen.”