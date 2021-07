PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One Panama City softball team was crowned champions at the USFA World Series at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The Adiktiv Elite-Guidas 18U Team went undefeated against teams from all over the country in the tournament.

Their final record from the tourney was 8-0.

Adiktiv Elite is a youth softball organization in Panama City and there players com from all around the Panhandle.