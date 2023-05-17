FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley baseball team pulled out a gritty 1-0 victory in eight innings over Newberry to clinch a spot in the Class 1A State Final on Wednesday morning.

Senior RHP Neal Adams pitched seven complete innings with 9 Ks and punched out Newberry’s top batter in the bottom of the eighth before Connor Goddin came in to close.

Chipley improves to 21-7 and will face the winner of Holmes County and Layfayette Thursday, May 18, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Senior Bryson Howard is set to get the start on the mound for Chipley in the state title game.