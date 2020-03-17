ACC, SEC cancel all spring sports

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Florida’s Brock Edge, right, steals second base, beating the tag by Florida A&M infielder Octavien Moyer (15), during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in Gainesville, Fla. The NCAA is planning on extending the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus. The details of how this will work are still being ironed out. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two major college conferences have decided to cancel spring sports this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The ACC and SEC canceled on Tuesday “all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year,” that includes spring football practices and games.

The leagues had previously suspended activities until further notice.

Here’s the ACC’s full statement:

“Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Here’s the SEC’s full statement:

The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.