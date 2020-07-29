ACC pushes back football to week of Sept. 7, will play 11 games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBB)– The Atlantic Coast Conference announced plans for the 2020 football schedule on Wednesday.

The ACC Board of Directors announced that if public health guidance allows, the football season will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7.

The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games. Of those games, 10 will be against conference opponents and one will be non-conference.

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game.

The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage.

All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team.

The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future.

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin on Thursday, Sept. 10. Team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games.

Schools will continue to schedule regular season cross country competitions at their discretion.

Any additional games against conference opponents or non-conference opponents are at the respective school’s discretion and all opponents must meet the ACC’s medical standards.

Any additional games against conference opponents that are beyond the conference-mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings.

Competition in the sports of swimming and diving, indoor track and field and fencing will be postponed until at least September 10.

Fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball has been canceled.