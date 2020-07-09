ACC delays Fall Olympic Sports until at least September 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least September 1.



The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. It does not affect football.

In a statement the conference said the decision allowed for “each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.”



The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.