ACC announces dates for Men’s Golf Championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club

(WMBB) – For the first-time ever, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach will host the 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Championship and we now know when it will be held there.

The ACC announced on Wednesday that the championship will take place April 22 through the 25 at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.

While Shark’s Tooth has never hosted the event, it’s not the first time the ACC Championships have been in Florida as it was held in Lake Buena Vista in 2001.

The Panhandle also recently hosted many different ACC men’s golf teams for the FSU Golf Invitational which was held at Camp Creek Golf Course in January.

St. Joe Hospitality Director of PR David Demarest said it’s so great for the community that the course is getting to host this upcoming year.

“For members, it is really cool to see these golfers that are gonna go on to play professional golf play on their home course. To get to see that is a treat and to get to be a part of that is a huge benefit,” Demarest said.