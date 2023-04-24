PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven tennis team punched their first ticket to state competition with a 4-3 win over South Walton in the region final.

“It’s eally surprising in a way,” North Bay Haven sophomore Pherson Gant said. “North Bay Haven has never gone this far for tennis and for us to go so far for the first time it’s a really big accomplishment.”

In the postseason, North Bay Haven has won the program’s first district title, hosted their first regional appearance, and won.

“You have to start somewhere,” North Bay Haven Head Tennis Coach Mike Matisons said. “There’s always going to be the first. I truly believe that this is gonna be the first of a few hopefully.”

The hope is that the success will continue in years to come, with young players leading the way.

“Hopefully better couple of years of North Bay Haven tennis and it’s just it’s a good preview of what’s to come,” Gant said.

State will be a new beast for the Bucs, but Coach Matisons has the experience to coach his players through it.

“Mike’s tennis IQ is above anyone I’ve ever met,” North Bay Haven senior Sydney Frazier said. “So if we’re doing something wrong, he is going to let you know and he’s going to show you how to fix it.”

While the Bucs have made history this year, they are still entering as underdogs.

“I’m going down there to hopefully at least make it a challenge to some of these other bigger, better, historic schools,” Matisons said.

Matisons says on paper the Bucs match up well with Bolles, so he expects a close first round. The two teams meet in Orlando in the Class 2A State Quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 26.