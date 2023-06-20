MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) – After nearly two decades leading the Malone boys basketball team, head coach Stephen Welch now has two varsity players who share his last name.

“It’s good and bad,” Stephen Welch said. “It’s easy and it’s hard as far as being a dad, a coach, they’re coming up on this program, they’ve seen some great basketball, they’ve seen some not-so-great basketball.”

Jackson Welch is entering his junior season on the Tigers and has been a key contributor since he was a freshman when they went to the Final Four.

Jackson said when you’re the coach’s son, there is no time off.

“If there’s like a free minute, there’s basketball,” Jackson Welch said. “There’s sheets, drawings, plays, all of that. So we definitely get extra teaching and correction.”

Most fathers who played sports growing up encourage their kids to follow in their footsteps, and that’s no exception for the Malone basketball coach.

However, he said in his family, a love for basketball begins before you’re even born.

“I promise you, this is going to sound like a tall tale, but on Jackson’s ultrasound, I promise, on his ultrasound, his hand is doing the flicking motion like he’s shooting,” Stephen Welch said. “I promise. If I’m lying, I’m dying.”

This upcoming season, a third member of the Welch family will be on the varsity team full-time, as Everett Welch is a rising freshman.

He said playing with his brother is nothing new and he’s excited to take the backyard to the indoor court.

“We’ve had chemistry all our life,” Everett said. “If we played on the same rec team it’s always there. We always move the ball well, we always shoot the ball well together.”

Playing for a state champion coach who is also your father can add a bit of pressure. But Jackson Welch said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else or really have another coach because, you know, it’s fun,” Welch said. “It’s more personal. He knows how to get to us if we’re struggling, say, for a game or for a half a quarter like he knows and he can help us ease it out.”

A lot has changed within the Malone basketball program since Coach Welch took over the program nearly two decades ago.

But for him, each season has been a chapter of his life story that now looks very different than where it all began.

“Literally summers babysitting they’d be in diapers, and I’m up there changing diapers and stuff during practice,” Stephen Welch said. That’s really how long we’ve been around Malone basketball. So, you know, I’m proud of them and hope they can enjoy it.”