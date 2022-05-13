LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The 95th annual M.C. Sherman Invitational golf tournament began at the Panama Country Club on Friday morning.

There are 166 players competing in the tournament and Panama Country Club President Jay Hancock said it is one of the most history-rich amateur golf events in the country.

“Well the Sherman Invitational goes back, and obviously being in the 95th year this year it’s the oldest tournament in the southeast United States amateur event,” Hancock said. “The number of players that we’ve had over the years that have turned pro in this event, a name that jumps out is Chase Seiffert most recently, he’s actually in a professional tournament this weekend, and we’re hoping he’s going to make the cut.”

Michael Riley Jr. was the champion of the 94th Sherman invitational last year and is back competing again, but Hancock said there are a couple of others he thinks are the betting favorites.

“If I had to pick two I probably would go with Dalton Humphreys and Matt Johnson this year in terms of their recent play and how they’ve played you know over the last several months, you know they are probably clubhouse favorites,” Hancock said. “But we’ve got a number of other players that always manage to challenge as well so the field is deep as it always is and we expect it to be a great tournament, it’s going to come down to the wire as it always does on 18 on Sunday”