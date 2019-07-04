850 Select competes in Grand Slam tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Most of the time summer travel ball teams have to leave their hometown to participate in a tournament.

For the Panama City Beach 850 Select, they just have to walk across the street.

The team is participating in the Grand Slam World Series tournament happening from July 1-7 at Frank Brown Park.

By competing in this series, they not only get to play on the fields they practice on, but they also get to take on teams they’ve never played before from all over the country.

In the championship bracket, they defeated the Sandlot Bambinos 10-6 and then the Grayson Rams 10-4 to advance to the semifinals game of the series.

They have a little break for July 4, but they are back in action on Friday at noon to take on the Ballers Baseball team.