PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 75 local athletes punched their tickets to regionals in the Class 2A District 1 meet on Wednesday afternoon.

Girls:

West Florida (226) North Bay Haven (123) South Walton (108) Rutherford (43) Northview (40)

Boys:

South Walton (151) West Florida (110.5) Pensacola (106) North Bay Haven (88) Pensacola Catholic (63)

North Bay Haven’s relay teams helped the Bucs notch the spots in the top five. The 4×800 relay teams for the boys and girls placed first.

“If they finish dead last and they improve, I’m happy,” North Bay Haven track and field coach Osmond Ashman said. “I would like to see a win of course. I’m happy as long as they do their best.”

After breaking the county record two weeks ago, Rutherford’s Shakirah Edwards punched her ticket to regionals with a 5-6 high jump, eight inches above second place. Edwards also took first in the 200-meter dash.

“It feels good,” Edwards said. “Now, add it to the collection.”

The regional meets will take place May 3-6 in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida.