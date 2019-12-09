LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Lawcall | 850-392-1544 to call in now!

5th Annual PCB Marathon raises money for Haney Technical Center students

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Nearly 1,100 runners came to Bay County over the weekend for the 5th annual Panama City Beach Marathon.

The full marathon, a half marathon, a 5K and a kid’s fun run took over Pier Park and Front Beach Road on Saturday.

The marathon was held on a Boston Marathon Qualifier course.

“A team comes out here drives the whole course and maps it out and they pass it with a certification,” said President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Kristopher McLane.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Haney Technical Center to provide more educational opportunities for students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story