PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School announced the hiring of former Sneads volleyball coach Heather Brinkmeier as the Marlin’s new head volleyball coach.

Brinkmeier led Sneads for five seasons and won four state titles in a row during that time frame.

She took over the Pirates program from Sheila Roberts, who won five straight state championships, with Brinkmeier winning four more, setting a state record for the most consecutive championships from any volleyball team ever in Florida (9).

Brinkmeier received several Coach of the Year awards for Class 1A volleyball during her time at Sneads.

She joins Arnold, who is coming off an 11-16 record in the 2022 season, and they haven’t been to the playoffs since 2019.

Brinkmeier is expected to also serve on the Marlin’s softball coaching staff, serving under Head Coach Rick Green.