PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fourth annual George Mulligan wrestling tournament returned to Bay High this weekend.

The event honors the former coach who started wrestling at Bay, Mosley, and Rutherford High School.

“It warms my heart,” Bay head wrestling coach Mark Deaton said. “We’ve been building this for four years and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

47 teams from three states competed in this year’s tournament.

“There are really some good quality kids,” Deaton said. “Whoever wins each weight class here is going to be something because it’s about as strong of a tournament as we’ve been to.”

One of the top teams included Bay High, with the number one ranked wrestler for the 113 weight class in the state, Derrick Williams.

“I just wrestle,” Williams said. “I don’t care about the rankings. I don’t care about who’s above me and who’s under me. I just wrestle.”

Williams hopes to be at the top of the podium in the postseason bringing home gold for Bay High.