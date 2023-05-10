PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 49 track and field athletes from 13 separate local high schools punched their ticket at regionals to compete at state.
Mosley:
Cameron Keys – 100m
Jaden Sapp – high jump
Wesley Tilghman – discus and javelin
Aysia Fingall – 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles
Jomy Cepero Vasallo – high jump and pole vault
Arnold:
Eddie Kepran – 800m
Carson King – 1600m
Dylan Kirkland – pole vault
Maddie Nichols – 800m
Olivia Scribner – pole vault
Caitlyn Noble – javelin
Bay:
Lakieyan Suddeth – 100m and 200m
Josiah Dunlap – 110 hurdle
Shamere Walden – triple jump
Ernecia DeShazier – girls discus
North Bay Haven:
Matthew Matson – 1600m and 4×800 relay
Margaret Bartlow – 1600m, 3200m 4×800 relay
Charleen Elizando – 1600m and 4×800 relay
Michael Faint – 4×800 relay
James Betts – 4×800 relay
Daniel King – 4×800 relay
Charles Baldwin – 4×800 relay
Kyla Faint – 4×800 relay
Lakyn Carmichael – 4×800 relay and javelin
Mary Pickford – 4×800 relay
Gabrielle Killets – javelin
South Walton:
Jonah Kirspel – 800m
Jaden Robinson – 100 hurdles, 400m hurdles and triple jump
Will Bartlett – pole vault
Bode Tibbs – pole vault
Pierce Williams – pole vault
Isabella Spears – pole vault
Kate Eichelberger – pole vault
Kaelon Garrity – javelin
Rutherford:
Shakirah Edwards – high jump
Freeport:
Alysen Baynard – javelin
Sneads:
Jason Patterson – 100m
Dominic Godwin – 100m and 200m
Daylin Williams – long jump
Port St. Joe:
Damari Johnson – 100m hurdles and triple jump
Daniel Nguyen – 400m hurdles
Wewahitchka:
Hildrick Garrison – 110 hurdles
Corbin Hysmith – high jump
Bailey Cox – discus and javellin
Blountstown:
Jordyn Ward – 400 hurdles
Artavius Jones – discus
Paxton:
Liam Sadler – javelin
Kenyon Simmons – javelin
Liberty County:
Atreyu Bryant – triple jump