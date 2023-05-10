PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 49 track and field athletes from 13 separate local high schools punched their ticket at regionals to compete at state.

Mosley:

Cameron Keys – 100m

Jaden Sapp – high jump

Wesley Tilghman – discus and javelin

Aysia Fingall – 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles

Jomy Cepero Vasallo – high jump and pole vault

Arnold:

Eddie Kepran – 800m

Carson King – 1600m

Dylan Kirkland – pole vault

Maddie Nichols – 800m

Olivia Scribner – pole vault

Caitlyn Noble – javelin

Bay:

Lakieyan Suddeth – 100m and 200m

Josiah Dunlap – 110 hurdle

Shamere Walden – triple jump

Ernecia DeShazier – girls discus

North Bay Haven:

Matthew Matson – 1600m and 4×800 relay

Margaret Bartlow – 1600m, 3200m 4×800 relay

Charleen Elizando – 1600m and 4×800 relay

Michael Faint – 4×800 relay

James Betts – 4×800 relay

Daniel King – 4×800 relay

Charles Baldwin – 4×800 relay

Kyla Faint – 4×800 relay

Lakyn Carmichael – 4×800 relay and javelin

Mary Pickford – 4×800 relay

Gabrielle Killets – javelin

South Walton:

Jonah Kirspel – 800m

Jaden Robinson – 100 hurdles, 400m hurdles and triple jump

Will Bartlett – pole vault

Bode Tibbs – pole vault

Pierce Williams – pole vault

Isabella Spears – pole vault

Kate Eichelberger – pole vault

Kaelon Garrity – javelin

Rutherford:

Shakirah Edwards – high jump

Freeport:

Alysen Baynard – javelin

Sneads:

Jason Patterson – 100m

Dominic Godwin – 100m and 200m

Daylin Williams – long jump

Port St. Joe:

Damari Johnson – 100m hurdles and triple jump

Daniel Nguyen – 400m hurdles

Wewahitchka:

Hildrick Garrison – 110 hurdles

Corbin Hysmith – high jump

Bailey Cox – discus and javellin

Blountstown:

Jordyn Ward – 400 hurdles

Artavius Jones – discus

Paxton:

Liam Sadler – javelin

Kenyon Simmons – javelin

Liberty County:

Atreyu Bryant – triple jump