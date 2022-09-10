PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 34th annual Sunshine Classic Karate tournament took place at Arnold High School on Saturday.

The Arnold gymnasium was filled with dozens of families and participants from all over the southeast, including, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia.

Competitions included weapons, form, musical form and sparing.

Kaiju Association Head Hirokai Toyama said that it is great to see all ages participate in an event they look forward to all year long.

They have trained so hard to get ready for the tournament,” Toyama said. “Then all they can do, it’s good for the children, young ones, and also adults. We have all ages, starting four years old all the way up to ’70s, all ages.”