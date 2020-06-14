2D Sports holds baseball tournament in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is continuing to welcome sports teams from across the country.

The 2D Sports company brought in 22 travel ball baseball teams from across the south.

Teams in town are made up of high school age athletes. Tournament director, Stephen Castello, said he was happy to facilate the event for athletes.

“It’s great to be out here playing a lot of these kids had their seasons taken away from them during the pandemic, ” Castello said.

Athletes said they are just happy to have something to do with their time again.

“I mean we’re all a little rusty we haven’t seen live pitching in a while but yeah it’s pretty fun,” player Collin Stewart.

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday.

Panama City Beach Sports Complex has tournaments scheduled for the remainder of summer.