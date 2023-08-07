PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team will have many new starters on both sides of the ball but they return one of the top playmakers in the Panhandle at quarterback.

The Tiger Sharks are coming off an 8-3 season where they had a first-round playoff bye but lose to the eventual region champions, Blountstown, in the Class 1R Region Semifinals.

Port St. Joe Head Coach Tanner Jones said they are transitioning from a veteran roster to one the youngest in the area.

“15, I think last year that’s we graduated,” Jones said. “This year I think we have five seniors on the team. We are underclassmen heavy, our sophomores and juniors, not a lot of freshmen, but sophomores in junior heavy.”

No matter the team’s experience, St. Joe is always stingy on the defensive side of the ball. In their eight wins last fall, they held opponents to seven points per game.

Jones said he does not expect that game plan to change.

“They’re feisty, fly to the ball, that our biggest thing is to be nasty,” Jones said. “Get there. We want everybody there. When you get in there, pick them up then tell them we’re coming again.”

On offense, the Sharks will be led by one of their five seniors, 5’8″ quarterback Devin Cuttino. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in playmaking ability.

“I can do it all, basically,” Cuttino said. “When I was younger, people always doubted me or said I couldn’t do this because of my height, but I just want to show them just everything I can do, Coach is basically making the team for me just so I can do just that.”

Unlike last season, Cuttino will not have West Virginia running back, DJ Oliver, or Naval Academy wide receiver, Laquan Zacaro Jr. to get the ball to.

This year, Cuttino will play running back and receiver when not taking snaps directly. Coach Jones said the offense goes as he goes.

“You know, Devin just has to be Devin,” Jones said. “Cool, calm, collective, take what’s given to him, use his legs whenever it’s available.”

Cuttino is the only returner with over one hundred yards off offensive production last season. But he said the young talent will do well.

“We have completely new running backs who haven’t played that much last year and our offensive line is pretty much brand new, but they’re still both really good,” Cuttino said.

Coach Jones said the offensive line will be the deciding factor in how this season goes offensively.

“We have some receivers with a little bit of speed,” Jones said. “If we can get them the ball, it’d be great. But of course, we’ve got to build a block long enough to get them the ball. So now we’re really putting it on our linemen. We’ll see how the lineman do.”

The Tiger Sharks might be on the younger side but the roster is full of varsity experience. The middle school combined with the high school allows for players to develop early and the underclassmen are ready to take over.

“Now as sophomores and juniors, they’ve played,” Jones said. “I mean, they played on Friday nights, they have got the crap knocked out of them by some bigger boys. So, you know, it’s about to be their turn.”

Port St. Joe will open its regular season at home against Liberty County on Friday, August 25.