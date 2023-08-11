WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Wewahitchka football team is bringing a new scheme to the offense and defense this upcoming season.

“It’s very different than anything that we’ve done,” Wewahitchka head coach Bobby Johns said. “We’ve had to start training not only for an offensive scheme change but also a defensive scheme change.”

Last season, an already small roster was decimated by injuries.

“We live by the next man up,” senior running back Zay McDaniel said. “We really don’t have that many people, so a lot of people have to play both sides. If they get hurt, they have to fight through it or if they’re really hurt, next man up.”

This season, the Gators are hoping the injury bug stays away with only 22 total players on the roster to work with.

“That’s kind of every year for us,” Johns said. “It’s always how healthy can we stay. How many kids we can keep on the field? This year is no different.”

In order to put the best product on the field, the Gators spend their practice cross-training players to learn at least two positions.

“It’s not the ideal way you want to do things, but we’ve got to put 11 guys on the field,” Johns said. “We have to put our best 11 guys on the field and that’s the only way we can do it.”

Wewa returns seven seniors who are expected to lead the way, many with six years of varsity experience under their belt. One of those seniors is star running back, Zay McDaniel ready for a strong comeback after being sidelined last season from a knee injury.

“He’s hungry,” Johns said. “He knows this is it. He’s worked all these years to try to get to this point. He knows this is it, and hopefully, he can have a good year.”

Another player expected to step up this season is junior quarterback Cole Williams, who will be taking his first varsity snap in the fall.

“He’s a little thing, but he can throw the ball,” McDaniel said.

Williams will be key to the Gator’s new attack, pushing for a pass-heavy offense compared to the typical run game.

“It’s going to be enough time to be able to throw and get what I need to do,” Williams said.

The Gators open the regular season at home, hosting Brookwood on Friday, August 25.