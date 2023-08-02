VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vernon football team is hoping to point its program on an upward trajectory under new leadership this season.

Over the past two seasons, the Yellowjackets have notched just a single win over an 18-game span.

“One thing about Vernon is we like being the underdogs because nobody’s going to look at us,” Senior linebacker Blake Burdeshaw said.

The future is looking up, with a new head coach and an older, more experienced roster.

“We’re a lot older now,” Senior quarterback Ryan Scott said. “Everybody’s buying into the program, so hopefully we can make something happen this year.”

Head Coach, Loren Tillman has experience coaching in the Panhandle over the past couple of decades with stints at Bozeman, Wewahitchka and most recently Rutherford.

“We’re hoping we’re putting a good product out there this year,” Tillman said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs, no ifs, ands, or butts. They continue to improve and put the work in. They’re putting in the energy that they’re giving. I think that’s a realistic goal.”

While some coaches might not want to take over a young program, that was actually one of the biggest draws for Tillman when he took the program.

“They’re a year older with a year of experience, but that that’s invaluable to the success that we’re going to have,” Tillman said.

The Motto for this year’s team is coming of age, the a-g-e standing for attitude generates enthusiasm.

“We want to have fun and win, win some football games,” Tillman said.

A key returner expected to put up big numbers in junior season is running back, Krishod Peterson, who showed a glimpse of stardom as a sophomore.

“He is going to put up some ridiculous numbers this year, but the guys up front working together are going to make it work, so they have that opportunity,” Tillman said.

Another veteran returner, senior quarterback Ryan Scott, who will have a talented receiving core in Dante Siples and Braden Bowen to rely on.

A 1-17 record over two years might discourage some programs, but in Vernon, the love for the game isn’t lost.

“My mom asked me a question because I love fishing and I love football,” Burdeshaw said. “Which one would I rather get rid of? I’d rather get rid of fishing, and I’d rather play football until I break.”

The Jackets are still a couple of weeks out from showcasing their growth on the field, but they said it’s already evident off the field with coach Tillman building a family bond.

“Were his sons and he’s the dad,” Burdeshaw said. “Then we got the rest of the coaches, he calls them the aunts and uncles. This is the first year it’s actually felt like Jacket family.”

The Yellowjackets open up the regular season on the road against Jay on Friday, August 25.