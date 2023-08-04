SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team is returning the majority of last season’s starters and on the hunt for a state title.

The 2022 Sneads football team was known for its explosive offense that put up big numbers, including multiple games scoring over 70 points.

“We’re just doing everything right,” Sneads senior quarterback Aven Tyus said. “The line is blocking and getting stronger, so they’re washing people down.”

One of the players leading the way for the Pirates is Florida’s leading rusher, Jason Patterson.

“When you say you’re the best player on your team, best player in the state, you’ve got to know what comes with it,” Patterson said. “Just trusting your teammates, trusting your coaches and continue to do what you do.”

While last season’s numbers, rushing for almost 3,000 yards and making 37 trips to the endzone seem like the Cincinnati commit’s peak, he’s ready to prove there is no limit.

“I believe he is bigger, faster and stronger this year,” Sneads head football coach Bill Thomas said. “I believe he looks better this year.”

Patterson isn’t the only veteran returner for the Pirates, with eight offensive starters and nine defensive starters back in navy and gold.

“Around the business world, you say, rich people just get richer and for the poor guy, it’s hard to ever get on top,” Thomas said. “And that’s kind of the same thing with the football world. Once you get to that level and then the competition, it just makes it easier.”

Coach Thomas said last year’s offensive was capable of winning a state title, but the defense was young and had vulnerable positions. Now the defense is older and more experienced.

“If we’re as good as I think we are defensively this year,” Thomas said. “I think we could really be at the next level.”

Last season came to a bitter end, as rival Blountstown secured a final four ticket over Sneads in the region final. Revenge is on their mind with a midseason matchup.

“We got it posted up in our locker room,” Patterson said. “We all saw the score. We all know what’s at stake and this is nothing that we don’t like them, it’s just, we’re so close to each other, we’re both good teams that we want to beat each other real bad.”

With 15 seniors leading the way for the Pirates, they said anything less than a state title at the end of the season is a loss.

“This is the best chance we got so far,” Sneads senior left tackle Jayden Brady said. “I feel like I feel like this is the year.”

Sneads opens the regular season at Cottondale on Thursday, August 24.