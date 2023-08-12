SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford football team is ready to turn the program around after winning just one football game last season.

Stepping into the program is first year head coach, Albert Floyd who has over a decade of coaching experience in Bay County.

“Coach Floyd brings a different type of mindset to the team and to the culture we got here,” Rutherford senior running back Jaicari Brown said. “A whole different culture.”

Floyd’s main focus for his new team is conditioning, to make sure the Rams are putting the best product on the field.

“We have a saying ‘get stronger in the fourth quarter'” Rutherford junior quarterback Jason Havens Jr. said. “That conditioning is going to help us get stronger and get better when the fourth quarter comes.”

Rutherford football is a program with a rich history in Bay County and Floyd is confident he knows what it takes to bring his program back there.

“Whenever we step on the football field, we want people to know that you’re playing against Rutherford,” Floyd said. “They’re going to bring it. They’re going to be tough, they’re going to be fast and they’re going to be physical.”

The Rams are relying on a heavy run game this season.

We’re going to be a running football team.” Floyd said. “If we do what we need to do in the run game, we’re going to be successful.

Rutherford has three top running backs in Jaicari Brown, Ja’Voynn Waters and transfer Jayden Richardson.

“It’s a good problem to have, to have a three headed monster in the backfield,” Floyd said.

Another key transfer is junior quarterback Jason Havens Jr. who will be taking the starting position. The Rams will also use Wykien Waters in the quarterback position, but will also use him for other roles.

“He is one of the best receivers that we have out here, so he’s going to be playing quarterback,” Floyd said. “Now that we have a quarterback that can still kind of hold out hold down the fort, we can put him outside.”

With all the new pieces, the Rams feel that this is the year to turn the program around.

“Its different this year,” Brown said. “Everybody’s tuned in and wants to win.”

Rutherford opens the regular season as the visiting team against Mosley on Thursday, August 24.