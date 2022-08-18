PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe Football team is entering the fall with their focus on creating depth, as the Tiger Sharks were riddled with injuries last season.

In the first game of the 2021 season against Marianna, wide receiver Dakota Quinn broke his ankle.

The following week, starting quarterback, Colin Amison tore his ACL. Their backup quarterback was Quinn who was already out, so Amison played the rest of the season in a knee brace.

This year, Port St. Joe head coach, Tanner Jones has been working on creating depth incase situations like that arise.

“Luckily we have them when they’re 7th grade, 8th grade, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th,” Jones said. “So, we start them in seventh grade doing that by the time they get to us, we have five quarterbacks that can at least run the offense. We’ll have four or five running backs, linebackers, and receivers. Just on that depth, we understand they might not be our first pick, but as long as he can do the job we’ll be okay.”

One of their star returning players that has no issue competing on both sides of the ball, running back, linebacker and even backup quarterback Dj Oliver. He’s coming off a junior campaign where he complied over 2,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns, adding over 100 tackles on the defensive end.

Taking over the starting quarterback position is junior transfer, Devin Cuttino. The dual-threat athlete is rocking a different shade of purple this season, on a team that was a better fit for his skill set.

“Definitely my accuracy and overall throwing because I came from Marianna and we didn’t really throw the ball that much, so I didn’t get a chance to work on all of that,” Cuttino said.

One of Jones biggest concerns for the upcoming season is managing roles on the offensive and defensive line.

“They’re not going to be able to go all game,” Jones said. “I wish they could, but if you show me a 300-pounder that can play four quarters, I’d be impressed.”

The Sharks open their preseason on Friday, August 19 against North Bay Haven. They open up their regular season on the road at Jefferson County on Friday, August 26.