PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team is creating a new offensive scheme under first year head coach Matt Knauss.

“It’s a complicated system that probably won’t look great until week two or three or four,” Knauss said. “But we’re going to simplify it as much as possible. To get what we need to get in those first couple of weeks.”

The new offense helps utilize the weapons and depth of the team.

“They’re meshing really well together,” North Bay Haven quarterback Lakota Johnson said. “Everything is coming together and everyone playing as a team.”

The Buccaneers are returning Johson with over 600 passing yards in his sophomore season. Also returning is his main target, Quantae Spencer, who said he’s excited about what this new offense will allow him to do in his senior season.

“I’m just excited to show people that can I be a true receiver,” Spencer said. “Last year the offense we ran, I couldn’t really improve or show, my receiving skills.”

Another big offensive weapon is senior, Willie Holley. After rushing for over 300 yards last season, he’s ready to build off the new scheme.

“The game is more open, we’re able to do more things, we’re not just running the ball down the middle, we can throw the ball, toss the ball, Holley said. “We’re not just pounding the ball down the middle every play. Everybody gets to touch the ball.”

The team is also confident in what they will do on the defensive side of the ball after giving up on average 27 points per game last year.

“That’s going to be a big part for us,” Knauss said. “Stopping the run is always paramount to winning football games. I hope they’re up to the challenge.”

The Bucs have a small senior class, just four strong.

“It’s hard to fill a hole with the leadership of Willie Holley or the speed and skill of Quantae Spencer, the toughness of Aubry Campbell, and just the blue-collar workman attitude of Braydon Harper,” Knauss said.

The Bucs have a solid core of sophomores and juniors behind the senior class, some players with years of experience.

North Bay Haven opens the regular season against Franklin County on Friday, August 25 at Arnold.