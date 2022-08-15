LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off a historic 2021 season, the Mosley football team is raising the bar with their eyes set on a district and state title.

The Dolphins posted 11 wins, earned their first district title in 40 years and reached the Class 6A Regional Finals. Senior Randy Pittman said they plan to build upon that success.

“Last year we went far into the playoffs but we’re looking to be bigger and better,” Pittman said. “Guys are watching old film, coaches are bringing us to meetings to bring back old games and compare that to now. We’re just trying to get those little gray areas out of the way and just stay positive and play as hard as possible.”

In games where Mosley scored first, they were a perfect 11-0 last year. Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said finishing games in the fourth quarter will be vital if the Dolphins will be a true contender.

“I think we’re going to check a lot of boxes about height, weight, speed, I think we’re going to make a lot of plays,” Whiddon said. “But the thing that we’re really pushing the guys on is just being mentally tough, especially in really big ball games. One thing we talk about, there’s a lot of difference between making plays when it’s zero-zero and the games when it’s 21-21.”

The biggest question mark for the ‘Fins remains who will be their starting quarterback. Senior Trey Coker and sophomore Sam Freitas have been battling for the position since spring, with no decision yet made.

“We are not naming a starter right now or anytime soon,” Whiddon said.

“Both Sammy and Trey are competing really, really hard,” senior defensive back Issac Paul said. “They’re both making great plays at practice so it’s just going to come down to who is going to bring out that dog mentality in the game.”

“It’s either this guy, that guy, you’ve got to get used to both of them,” Pittman said. “You kind of got to build a bond and a chemistry with both of them, you pretty much just have to get used to both of them in case one of them doesn’t get the spot that they want so we’re just trying to prepare on all ends for that.”

With many weapons on the outside and the majority of the O-line returning from last season, Whiddon has confidence whoever earns the starting quarterback role will excel.

“We’re expecting that group (offensive line) to be the bell cow for our team and to be able to lead us and set the tone for us every single Friday night that we strap it up,” Whiddon said.

In the newly realigned Metro and Suburban classifications, Mosley has been paired with Chiles, Crestview, Leon and Niceville in the 4S District 2.

While the high expectation may bring pressure, that’s something the team is prepared for and even welcomes.

“We do have a lot of eyes on us but that’s all things we want,” Paul said. “We want the pressure on us, we want to go out there and compete, we want everybody watching.”

Mosley will open their regular season in Orlando as they face Delaware Valley out of Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26.