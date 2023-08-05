MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna football team is preparing to bring a new look to the field with their offensive power.

“It’s complex,” Marianna senior offensive lineman Jordan Drew said. Just have to see if they can figure it out.”

Last season, the offense struggled to reach the endzone, averaging just over seven points a game.

“We’re going to use every bullet we have if we put it in the gun we’re going to try to use it,” Marianna head football coach Jack Glover said. “So we’re going to go in trying to throw the ball and going to try to run the ball.”

The Bulldogs want to move the ball with more than the run game.

“Everybody wanted to see us throw the football,” Glover said. “Well, this year we’ll throw the football.”

Coach Glover has moved players around over the offseason, which includes moving junior, RJ Mayes into the starting quarterback position.

“I watched him run that offense in basketball,” Glover said. “I went to one of our coaches and said that kid could be a quarterback if we need him. And he has stepped up and done it.”

If there is anything Marianna football has been known for in recent years, it’s a strong defense.

“We’re strong, executing every play, making tackles, wrapping it up,” Marianna senior safety Nikyan Harvey said.

The Bulldogs are confident if both sides of the ball continue on this trend, they will be winning a lot of games.

“We have a good defense that can give us the ball, get us back on offense,” Marianna junior quarterback RJ Mayes said.

The goal this year for the Bulldogs is to bring back a dominant football team to Marianna.

“I’m excited for these guys, we want to show them we’re going to have some pride back in this place,” Glover said.

The Bulldogs open up the regular season at home against Holmes County on Friday, August 25.