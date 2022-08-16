BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County football team is looking to build off last season’s success as they enter their first year under new head coach, Gerald Tranquille.

Tranquille took over for Greg Jordan, who took the Blountstown head coaching job this summer. Jordan led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record and a playoff win, a foundation Tranquille wants to build upon.

“We don’t want to go backward, I told them those seniors last year set the expectation,” Tranquille said. “They won nine games, back in the ’90s early 2000’s Liberty County was known for getting 10 wins and that’s what I want to be the expectation.”

Tranquille knows a good bit about the Bulldogs in the 90s as he was a Bulldog in the ’90s. He said taking over as the head coach for his alma mater made for a smooth process of building relationships with his players.

“I’ve talked to them about the past, I’ve brought guys back, I’ve played with a lot of their dads and uncles,” Tranquille said. “So just knowing I have that connection with them has helped me really get to know them a little better, they get to know me.”

Liberty County is returning starting quarterback Rylan Roddenberry. Entering his junior year, Roddenberry is expected to transition from a game manager to a big-time playmaker.

“It’s been putting it in our mind every day,” Roddenberry said. “Get in the locker room, get focused, get locked in, get that nine wins, we want to get up to 10 wins. We were 9-3 last year, get up to 10-2 and hopefully get to state.”

The 2021 Bulldogs were a run-heavy team and had a stout defense. an identity senior defensive tackle Brock Lewis said the team plans to keep.

“The running game isn’t quite as strong as it was last year but the defense hasn’t gotten anything but better,” Lewis said. “I mean we’re dogs, it’s going to be hard to score on us.”

It’s been seven years since Liberty County has had back-to-back winning seasons, and Lewis said they plan to snap that streak this fall.

“I want people to remember this team,” Lewis said. “I think this is the team that’s going to get us to where we need to be, honestly. I think we got it in us.”

The Bulldogs will open their season at home as they host Coach Tranquille’s former team Vernon on Friday, August 26.