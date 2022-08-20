COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Blue Devils have some big shoes to fill, after losing a couple of star players.

One of those players was last year’s starting quarterback, Colby Jones. In his senior season, the dual threat athlete passed for over 2,000 yards for 22 touchdowns.

“When you lose those guys like that and guys that made up the team,” Holmes County head coach, Jeff Lee said. “You lost a lot on offense, but I think we have more depth than we’ve had before, but losing those two guys were a little bit different on offense this year. We’re not going to have to ask our quarterback to do what we did with Colby.”

Stepping into his role will be, junior Landon Lumpkin, and he will even be wearing Colby’s old number, but head coach, Jeff Lee doesn’t want Lmpkin standing in Jones’ shadow.

“Don’t do what Colby did, do what you can do,” Lee said.

The Blue Devils will be moving to a more run heavy game compared to last year, to take some pressure off Lumpkin and give players like Colton Serpas the chance to shine.

“If you come watch him play, you’ll say I want that guy on my team,” Lee said.

Their goal for the upcoming season, is to shoot for a three-peat playoff appearance, which has never been done in school history.

The Blue Devils play by four letters, GATA, which means get after them aggressively, which will be something you can count on this upcoming season.

Holmes County will open their regular season at Graceville on Friday, August 26.