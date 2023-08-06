GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Graceville football team is ready to see success with new head coach Anthony Collier taking over the program.

Graceville has struggled in recent years, winning just two games in the last three seasons. The Tigers have had three head coaches over the last three seasons, but the long awaited stability is here with Collier taking over.

“You got to take it one step at a time,” Collier said. “I always tell people my goal is not to come in here and win six ball games and everybody say how coach Collier turned over the program.”

Collier is starting with the basics for this team, stepping into a program with young athletes still trying to learn the game of football.

“If a kid can’t do his multiplication tables, I’m not teaching him algebra two,” Collier said. “I’m an idiot if I spent nine weeks teaching him algebra two. We’ve got to coach them at the level where they get it, but we cant stagnant our teaching.”

Along with Collier, there are four other coaches on the staff, which the players are thankful for compared to just two coaches last season.

“It really doesn’t make sense for linemen and running backs and receivers to be doing the same drills the all the time,” Graceville senior running back Adam Washington said. “So now we can break into groups and really break down our skills to push ourselves forward.”

The Tigers have the roster set at 24 players, while it’s small, Collier is confident it’s more than enough to get the job done.

“This team has won state championships with less than what we’ve got so I’m not going to use my numbers are down as an excuse,” Collier said.

Although the Tigers only put up 40 points last season, they have been working on the run game this off season and expect the talented core of running backs to put up big numbers in the fall.

“We’re going to win the game for the team,” Graceville junior center Bryson Reynolds said. “The running backs have to have the holes to run in. We just have to be ready for Friday night.”

The Tigers don’t want to dwell on last year’s 0-7 record, but are confident it can only go up from there.

“Last season we had zero wins,” Graceville senior linebacker Chipper Holland said. “So to get one win would just mean the world in my last season. But really to get a winning record is what we have to do this year.”

For Collier, the expectations aren’t a state title, he just wants to see his team grow.

“My goal is for us to learn how to use the 24 hours we’re given every day to put ourselves in the best situation to be successful,” Collier said. “I didn’t say win ball games, I didn’t say win the district championship, didn’t say win a state championship. We have to learn how to do things the right way.”

The Tigers open up the regular season on the road in Alabama at Ashford on Friday, August 25.