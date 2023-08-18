FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team graduated a strong senior class, entering this season with a young program.

“That gives us a blank canvas to work with every day,” Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz said.

With just eight seniors, the Bulldogs are relying on a handful of veterans to lead the way.

“We have a lot of weight on our chest, but we got to do what we got to do,” Freeport senior defensive end Kaden Saunders said.

One big name Freeport had to replace was Tracker Thomaston, who led Florida Class 1R in tackles last season.

“I hope two guys can replace Tracker with as many tackles as he had,” Arntz said.

While losing one of the top linebackers in the state, the Bulldogs believe their front seven will step up to the challenge of filling his void.

“Probably where we’re most experienced and toughest and we’re really going have to rely on those guys to set the tone,” Arntz said.

On the offensive side of the ball, senior Cameron Fernandez is moving into the quarterback position after playing wide receiver last season.

“He’s a really tough kid,” Arntz said. “He’s had a lot of experience with varsity, has had a lot of success, and he’s taken a lot of lumps. We know that he’s going to be a consistent leader for us.”

With a solid group of skill players, the Bulldogs are confident in their offensive scheme.

“The way we switch up the offense and everything,” Freeport senior wide receiver Elijah Ritchie said. “We can do whatever you need to do for each team.”

Even though there will be many new faces on the field, the Bulldogs are focused on continuing their post season standard.

“You’re going to see us in the postseason,” Freeport sophomore tight end Julius Miles said. “We’re going to get to the postseason.”

The Bulldogs open the regular season by hosting Destin on Friday, August 25.